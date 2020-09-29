Boise Public Library branches reopened for in-person visits Monday with limited hours and locations.
In-person: A limited number of customers will be allowed in for browsing and using computers during the following hours:
- Main Library: 2-6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 am. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
- Neighborhood branches: 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Computers: There will be a limited number of computer appointments available during computer walk-in hours. Additionally, computer appointments will be available during the following hours at certain locations:
- Library! at Cole & Ustick from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
- Library! at Hillcrest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday
Curbside hold pickup: This is still the preferred option for picking up library materials. It’s available at all branches during the following hours:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Safety protocols for library visitors:
- Physical distancing (maintaining a 6-foot distance from others)
- Face coverings /masks worn over the nose and mouth
- Keep hands and surfaces clean (hand sanitizer will be available at each location)
- Browsing time limited to 20 minutes or less (computer use to 45 minutes). There is a limited capacity allowed in the building, so brief visits allow more people to access services.
For individuals unable to wear a face covering, alternative services, such as curbside service, will be provided.
“With a wide variety of safety protocols in place, we are confident that we can expand services on a limited basis while keeping both our staff and community healthy and safe,” Interim Director Kristine Miller said in a statement. “We recognize that there may be folks in our community who are not able to access our resources digitally, so we felt it was important to offer some in-person browsing hours to better meet the needs of our community.”
Personalized Picks: For customers looking for help finding something to read, watch, or play, Boise Public Library has Personalized Picks. With the service, customers can get personalized recommendations from librarians by filling out a brief form with what they are looking for, and the librarians will email them back with a list of recommendations or will grab them from the shelf for curbside pickup, depending on the customer’s preference, the release stated. Requests can be submitted at boisepubliclibrary.org/picks.
In-person programming and meeting room reservations are not available at this time. The library is not currently accepting book donations.
More information about how to use the library’s services and resources can be found online at boisepubliclibrary.org or by calling 208-972-8200.