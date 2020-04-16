BOISE — A library assistant at the Boise Public Library has filed a complaint against the city with the Idaho Human Rights Commission, claiming the city discriminated against them because they openly identified themselves as non-conforming to gender stereotypes.
Jaclyn “Jax” Perez was assigned female sex at birth, but hasn’t conformed to gender stereotypes for several years, according to the March 31 complaint, initially reported by the Idaho Statesman. Perez uses gender neutral pronouns — they/them — and dresses androgynously at work. Perez has worked for the Boise Public Library since May 2016, according to the complaint. While Perez in 2017 began asking their coworkers and managers to use gender-neutral pronouns when referring to them, some still don’t, the complaint alleges.
“The City has received the complaint and is currently reviewing it," Karen Boe, spokeswoman for the city, wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. "We take this matter very seriously, but are unable to comment on pending or personnel matters."
The complaint has its origins in June. June is LGBTQ Pride Month and, in honor of that, the Hillcrest branch of the Boise Public Library hosted an event for teens called “Makeup is Such a Drag.” Perez posted about the event in a Facebook group from their personal account; they didn’t say they worked for the city, according to the complaint. The post drew discriminatory comments from some, and the Facebook group’s administrator removed those users from the group.
“Because of my conduct in taking these actions without conforming to sex stereotypes, my direct supervisor sent me a memo on June 17, 2019,” Perez wrote in the complaint. “In the memo, she told me that my commentary about the teen event from my personal Facebook account was inappropriate. The City has acknowledged that its Social Media Administration Regulation would normally not apply because I sent the posts from my personal account.”
That same month, in June 2019, Perez was working in the Hillcrest library when a patron approached them, carrying some of the pins LGBTQ pride flag pins the library had made available during LGBTQ Pride Month. The patron tossed the pins onto Perez’s desk and called them a “vice,” according to the complaint.
“I told this patron that ‘I’m sorry that you feel that way. As a member of the LGBTQ community myself I am sorry that you feel that way,’” Perez wrote in the complaint.
Perez claims that, because they identified themselves as a member of the LGBTQ community, the library removed the pins.
“The Library’s Director tried to fire me because of it too,” Perez wrote. “If I had conformed to sex stereotypes in interacting with the patron, the Library’s Director would not have tried to fire me.”
Perez received a “notice of intent to discipline” on June 24, and then a warning letter on July 16, they allege. The letter referenced both Perez’s Facebook post and the incident with the library patron who was upset about the pride flag pins.
“The warning letter said it was inappropriate for me to ‘make known’ to a library patron that I am a member of the LGBTQ community,” according to the complaint. “The letter warned that I must “refrain from engaging in conduct that is the same or similar” immediately. If I failed to abide, the letter said, I could be disciplined further, including by termination. The warning letter went into my personnel file.”
After receiving that letter, Perez filed an internal equal employment opportunity complaint with the city, and later appealed the city investigation’s findings. The city affirmed its findings, according to the complaint.
“This discrimination and retaliation against me is ongoing,” Perez wrote. “To continue working at the Library and for the City of Boise, I have to hide and suppress identity and conform to sex stereotypes. dd.The written warning letter remains in my personnel file with the City. I fear for my job, my financial security, and my health insurance and well-being.”
Perez, who grew up in Idaho and has lived here their whole life, told the Idaho Press they moved to Boise for college and hoped for a more welcoming atmosphere for non-gender conforming people.
The decision to file the complaint was difficult, they said. They enjoy the job at the library, because they felt library has always been a haven for vulnerable populations in a community. They said the stress from the situation has been difficult, and said it has had "quite an effect on my well-being."
"I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing this because I know for a fact that we have other trans and non-binary employees within our city system," they said.
Ritchie Eppink, the legal director of the ACLU of Idaho, who helped Perez file the claim, told the Idaho Press on Thursday that the city will have a set amount of time to respond to the complaint, and that the Idaho Human Rights Commission would then investigate the situation. It takes a small number of cases each year, and it’s possible the commission would file suit on Perez’s behalf.