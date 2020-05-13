BOISE — Boise police officers recently recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items being shipped through Boise by unsuspecting residents as part of a reshipping scam.
Police began investigating the scam a week ago after police in Gilbert, Arizona, contacted them about a financial fraud case, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. The suspect in the Arizona case is accused of committing financial fraud and sending the purchased items to a Boise address.
Police began to monitor the packages being sent to the address and eventually seized almost 50 packages, worth nearly $10,000, according the release. On Tuesday, officers visited the address and found another $7,000 in stolen merchandise — the residents of the home had been scammed into reshipping stolen merchandise.
Scammers operating a reshipping scam will ask others to receive packages, and then send them to someone else. The packages often contain goods bought with stolen credit cards, counterfeit money orders or checks, or things the scammers want to send out of the country. Scammers will send a counterfeit money order to a person and tell them to deposit it, keep some of the money, and wire the rest out of the country.
This is illegal, and a person can be liable for the full amount of money they deposited, according to the release. Helping a person committing a reshipping scam involves the commission of multiple felonies.
Asked if the people who were scammed in this most recent incident are facing criminal liability, Haley Williams, spokeswoman for the Boise Police Department confirmed they are currently facing no charges.
“Reshipping scams are a hot trend targeting people who visit job sites, dating sites, and chat rooms,” according to the release. “You’ll find reshipping scams disguised as bogus work-at-home offers, fake “sweethearts” who need your help, and charities asking you to donate to their cause — in Europe or Africa.”