BOISE — Boise police on Wednesday evening responded to a motorcycle crash that later resulted in the death of one man.
Police received the call at 5:52 p.m., according to a news release from the department. Officers believe a motorcycle and a vehicle were both traveling west on Emerald Street at a high rate of speed. The crash occurred near Emerald Street’s intersection with Hartman Street, when the man riding the motorcycle lost control and crashed.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; by Thursday afternoon, the department confirmed he died. The rider has not yet been publicly identified.
The driver of the vehicle stopped, and cooperated with police, as did multiple witnesses, according to the release.