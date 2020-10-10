The Boise Philharmonic has announced it will expand its work in the community this season through four, free, communitywide takeovers in October, December, March and May that will include neighborhood pop-up concerts and community service performance projects.
This Sunday, the community is invited to experience “Beethoven for Boise,” and the schedule is as follows:
2–2:30 p.m.: Main Marketplace (on Eighth Street)
2–3 p.m.: BACON
3–4 p.m.: Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial
3:30–5 p.m.: Freak Alley Gallery
4:30–5:30 p.m.: On the Grove
“These concerts will be free of charge so that all people visiting downtown or living in the area can come and experience the beauty of live music and learn more about our organization,” Boise Philharmonic stated in a press release.
Complementing this event is the launch of “Beethoven 250” on the Digital Stage (available at boisephil.org) which will be released on Oct. 10, according to the release.
”We are grateful for everyone looking forward to this event and can’t wait to share live music with our community,” Boise Philharmonic stated in the release. “We are appreciative of our city and the strides that our community is making to decrease COVID-19 cases.”
Saturday
Artisans for Hope continues to sell masks made by local refugees. The masks, $12.50 each, come in different styles and fabrics, and special orders can be made. The sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Hayes and 15th streets in Boise. More information: artisansforhope.org.
Nampa — Senior Fair, 8 a.m., Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Eagle — Harvest Market and Fest, 9 a.m., Heritage Park and Gazebo, 185 E. State St. City of Eagle Parks and Recreation.
Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library District Book Sale, 9 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Grab Bag Book Sale, 9 a.m., Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. City of Meridian.
Online — Early Learning Academies — statewide webinars, 10 a.m. Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Meridian — Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m., Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave.
Online — Can’t Wait to Read Festival, 3 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way Wings Center.
Online — Virtual Unicorn Experience — Dana Simpson, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Sunday
Online — LAST DAY of Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge. “Dust off your trainers and air up your tires, it’s time to walk, run, or bike the Ridetober Virtual 5K/10K Challenge! The free virtual race can be completed anytime, anywhere until Oct. 11. Register at ridetober.com.
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Ada Community Libraries Victory Branch. “Try meditation, breathing techniques, journaling prompts and tips, light crafting, baking and cooking tutorials, and other self soothing activities.”
Online — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library (Garden City).
Online — Self-Care, 2 p.m., Star Branch Library.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.