BOISE — In an effort to honor health care workers in the Treasure Valley, the Protect Idaho Kids Foundation will deliver several "baskets of gratitude" to local hospitals on Dec. 21.
The nonprofit will be collecting items for the event, Truckloads of Appreciation, on Dec. 19-20 at the Boise Depot, South Capitol Boulevard and Rose Hill Street, according to PIK founder and organizer Bruce Wingate. Those wishing to contribute any items can drive by from 2-6 p.m. The baskets will be filled with cheese, crackers, candy, fruits and other treats, along with cards and messages of gratitude.
Wingate said volunteers will deliver the baskets to St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus, along with "a large thank you card that will hopefully include messages provided by the Mayor and the Governor."
Wingate said various companies also have been asked to donate items. He hopes with enough help from those organizations and the community, all health care workers will be able to enjoy the treats over the holidays either at the hospitals or with their families at home.
"More than delivering food, the main purpose of the project will be to deliver a message of appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff thanking them for their remarkable service," Wingate said. "(I) can’t say enough about what they are doing."
Those wishing to contribute financially, can donate at event's GoFundMe page: https://gf.me/u/za44bd. More information about the event and the Boise-based nonprofit can be found at protectidahokids.org.