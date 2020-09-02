BOISE — The city of Boise next week will gradually restart in-person services at Boise City Hall and public libraries as well as Parks and Recreation programs.
The city closed in-person services March 16 due to spread of the novel coronavirus. While some services, such as golf courses and parks, reopened, most have remained closed. City Hall and City Hall West will reopen to visitors Sept. 8. Parks and Recreation services and programs, such as the Fort Boise Community Center and Idaho Ice World, will restart limited to full in-person services starting Sept. 8. And libraries will be expanding in-person services Sept. 28.
At Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor Lauren McLean said it's "really important" the city open its doors to offer services while protecting the health of city staff and citizens.
"As city government we're here to serve," McLean said. "That's why we exist, so we will be available."
Since closing, the city has offered virtual services, including online permitting and programs as well as curbside pick-up at libraries. While virtual services are "definitely necessary," they are not sufficient, and in-person services are necessary, "especially for those folks who don't have access to technology," said Kyle Patterson, an enterprise data strategist for the city.
City Hall and other facilities will have several new features to protect staff and residents from the virus. A plastic barrier was installed at the City Hall clerk's desk to separate staff from visitors, and signage encouraging social distancing was installed throughout faculties.
The city hopes to minimize the number of people in facilities. Staff is encouraged to telecommute where possible through Dec. 31, residents are encouraged to use virtual services, and some programs will have a reduced number of participants. Additionally, facilities will have increased air filtration and ventilation.
Masks or other facial coverings will be required for city staff and visitors at city-operated facilities. Accommodations, such as a face shield, will be provided to people with health conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.
Boise public libraries will continue to offer curbside pick-up and computer use by appointment as both the downtown and neighborhood locations offer limited in-person browsing hours starting Sept. 28.
"This will mark a pretty radical departure in service delivery for the library," Patterson said. "It requires a big change in staffing and training staff, but also our space utilization, and that's going to take some time."
The libraries will operate on a split schedule, with existing services being offered during mornings and early afternoons and in-person services during late afternoons.
"It's just not possible to provide them at the same time, so we're splitting those up," Patterson said.
The downtown library will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with existing services (pick-up and appointment) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in-person services from 2 to 6 p.m. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays for in-person services.
Neighborhood libraries will operate 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with existing services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and in-person services from 4 to 6 p.m. Neighborhood locations will operate 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays for existing services.
Other facilities/services opening Sept. 8:
- Boise WaterShed
- James Castle House
- Fort Boise Community Center (fitness area open by appointment)
- Idaho Ice World (drop-in programs and limited Learn to Skate classes)
- Foothills Learning Center
- Boise Urban Garden School
Remaining school-based centers will reopen when schools reopen.