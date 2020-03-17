BOISE — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has been granted emergency powers by city council during a public health emergency.
The ordinance gives McLean the authority to order “social distancing” to prevent community members from gathering in groups, restrict events and postpone or cancel public hearings within city limits and five miles outside the city. This comes after she declared a state of emergency Monday, along with Ada and Canyon counties as well as the state of Idaho.
“We’re hearing a lot about restaurants and bars, but this isn’t just about restaurants and bars,” McLean said. “This is about the authority to address establishments and to address events. Many people asked me to cancel Treefort (Music Fest), but I didn’t have the authority to do that. This is changing that.” (Organizers of Treefort last week postponed the event.)
Beyond social distancing, McLean will be able to issue an isolation order requiring infected residents to stay away from the rest of the population or block residents from going to certain geographic areas. She also has the authority to give a quarantine order that is similar, but would provide specific instructions for what qualifies as a quarantine.
Violating any of these orders is a misdemeanor.
All of these policies would need to be made in consultation with Boise City Council, which as the authority to override any order from McLean.
Exceptions to these orders include any activities protected by the Idaho Constitution, schools, critical infrastructure and utilities, medical facilities and anything related to buying, selling or delivering food.
Across the board, city council members were supportive of the move, saying it would give the city more flexibility to protect the public.
“We need to be nimble in these times,” City Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings said, choking up. “Madame Mayor needs to know we have her back. She needs to be nimble and responsive to our community's needs.”
In response to a question from City Council Member Lisa Sánchez about the impacts on bars, restaurants and their employees, McLean said, “This is a time that we can’t promise what will happen next, and I think it’s really important that we be really up front about that. Day by day we’re trying to make decisions."
CITY-OWNED RENTALS
City Council also adopted a resolution adding a number of protections for city employees and those that live in city-owned rental properties. It establishes new leave policies related to the pandemic for city employees, keeps at least two city-operated day care centers open, blocks evictions for anyone in city rental properties and waives rent for the month of April.
The resolution also mandates that the city will not cut off sewer service to anyone during the coming months, which mirrors similar decisions from Idaho Power and SUEZ to not cut off access to electricity or water to anyone based on ability to pay.
Public hearings with significant local interest, like the current proposed luxury housing development near Boise State University that would demolish the affordable Ridenbaugh Apartment complex, will be postponed until gatherings are allowed.
During the work session prior to the meeting, city council got an update on the city’s emergency response from Boise’s Emergency Manager Mallory Wilson. She said the city is moving all non-essential employees to teleworking by the end of the week and all services are being reevaluated to see how resources can be focused to meet local needs.
McLean said city staff could possibly be cross-trained to do other work to help with COVID-19 response while their traditional jobs are impossible.
“So much of the reasoning behind the move we made (to declare a state of emergency) was to ensure not only we protect the health of our employees, but free up time and space for our city to provide community needs,” she said.