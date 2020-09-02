BOISE — A dozen Boise bar owners are petitioning Central District Health for the right to reopen with new safety procedures. They plan to present the petition to the health district board Thursday evening.
Owners of Tom Grainey's, The Silly Birch, Whiskey Bar, Fireside Inn, The Atlas Bar, The Torch Lounge, The Torch 2, Jim's Alibi, End Zone, Mulligans, Cactus Bar and 8th St. Entertainment have banded together in an attempt to get their businesses up and running again.
The bar owners have created a petition that enumerates COVID-19 prevention rules for employees, premises and patrons in a petition sent to Central District Health on Aug. 12 by attorney David Leroy.
"There are several reasons for this. First, the economics of being closed are of grave consequences to the bar owners and their employees," Leroy said, and added owners were feeling pressure from their landlords to pay rent.
"Just as important, they want to be full partners in protecting the public health, proposing reopening under strict and appropriate protocols, as we are doing that by this petition, with partnerships and understanding with Central District Health and the city of Boise," he said.
If the bar owners are denied, their petition notes they will potentially appeal to the district court.
The self-imposed restrictions attempt to avoid the COVID-19 outbreak seen when bars reopened in June, which prompted their closure a second time.Bars initially closed in Boise on March 19 on an order from Mayor Lauren McLean, a week before the governor’s March 25 stay-home order.
The virus is most often spread in aerosolized particles from breathing or talking in enclosed spaces with others for long periods of time. In an Aug. 6 Idaho Press story, Central District Health spokesman Brandon Atkins said bars often have people mingling around each other in crowds and talking over loud music, which makes spread of COVID-19 worse. He acknowledged that some bars had been making strides to comply with distancing guidelines, but it was still difficult to prevent the spread.
But bar owners are hoping new restrictions will make reopening feasible. Among the added rules, owners will be having employees:
- Be temperature tested with a handheld device before their shift begins and asked about potential COVID-19 exposure.
- Wear a face mask for the entirety of their shift.
- Use gloves and hand sanitizer.
The bar bouncers and security staff will also be enforcing COVID-19 rule compliance and social distancing during open hours. Employees will also sanitize horizontal surfaces as soon as patrons are finished with the area and every 30 minutes if not in use during business hours.
For patrons, the bars are adding a number of new rules as well, including:
- Using outside seating when available.
- No at-bar service allowed. All drinks and food will be served to seated patrons.
- All dance floors will be closed.
- All seating will be arranged for appropriate social distancing.
- Prior to entrance, patrons will be temperature tested, asked about COVID-19 exposure and symptoms.
- If patrons do not pass protocols, they will be denied entrance to the bar.
And if notified that a patron or employee tests positive or has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the bars will notify all employees, prevent the person from entering the premises and communicate the positive test to Central District Health.
The bar owners will present their argument at 5:15 p.m. Thursday to Central District Health's board. The meeting will be broadcast on Central District Health's YouTube channel.