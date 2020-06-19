Bogus Basin to open June 26
Bogus Basin has announced it will open for summer operations on June 26. The nonprofit recreation area will operate 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days daily through Aug. 16 then transition to weekends through early October, according to a press release. Activities include the Glade Runner Mountain Coaster, summer tubing, scenic rides on the Deer Point and Morningstar Chairlifts, bike rentals and gem panning. Food and beverage offerings, featuring the Double R Ranch BBQ Smokehouse menu, will be served in the ICCU Base Area Plaza. Simplot Lodge will also be open for food & beverage on weekends.
Bogus Basin is debuting its lift-served mountain bike park, located off the Morning Star Express chairlift. The park will feature both new and reconfigured downhill-only bike trails catering to a wide range of rider skill levels, from beginner to expert. Access to the bike park will be available from the Morning Star high speed quad chairlift daily, and from the Deer Point Express high speed quad chairlift on weekends and holidays.
Guests will be required to adhere to state and federally recommended COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks while inside buildings, in line and when physical distancing is not possible. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed near all of the activities, new directional signage will help facilitate physical distancing in congested areas, and equipment and high touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected, according to the press release. For more information visit bogusbasin.org.
“We are excited to welcome everyone up to the mountain for summer fun and recreation," Brad Wilson, general manager, said in the release. "The single most important thing that every guest to Bogus Basin needs to know is that their safety is our number one concern."
Zoo Boise to open Monday
After being forced to close down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Zoo Boise will now reopen Monday with a few restrictions and guidelines, KTVB reports.
Some of the new guidelines include
- Visitors will need to buy advanced tickets, available through zooboise.org/online-ticketing/
- Guests will only be allowed into the zoo every 30 minutes to reduce lines and allow for social distancing
- One-way pathways are set and will go through the zoo
- Some exhibits and activities will still be closed — including playgrounds, Small Animal Kingdom and the Penguin Pavilion.
Animal encounters in the Zoo Farm and Giraffe encounters will also be closed. All guests are urged to wear face masks to help keep all visitors and staff safe and healthy. Zoo staff will be wearing masks.
Zoo Boise will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Members will also need advance tickets, however member tickets are still free. More information is available at zooboise.org.