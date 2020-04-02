MERIDIAN — Blue Cross of Idaho has waived all member cost-sharing for testing and treatment of COVID-19, the company announced Thursday. The decision applies to individual, fully insured and Medicare Advantage members.
The expansion covers cost-share treatment received through June 30, and is offered at no additional premium cost.
“Our commitment to our members and communities remains steadfast during this unprecedented time,” Charlene Maher, president and CEO of Blue Cross of Idaho, said in a press release. “…Our focus and compassion remain on Idaho, and we are proud to partner with the healthcare community to meet their rapidly changing needs.”
Blue Cross of Idaho will partner with its self-funded employers and will continue to work with these groups to ensure their employees’ needs are met.
Blue Cross of Idaho in March waived all cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing. In response to the coronavirus crisis, the company has also enhanced its prescription drug benefits and expanded access to telehealth services.
