NAMPA — Blue Cross of Idaho donated $100,000 to the Close the Divide campaign to provide learning devices to students in need while schools are closed.
Blue Cross officials, alongside Gov. Brad Little and officials from Idaho Business for Education, announced the donation at a press conference Thursday outside Endeavor Elementary in Nampa.
This is the second donation from Blue Cross to the Close the Divide campaign, according to Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer. Since Idaho Business for Education launched the campaign in April, Gramer said it has collected about 3,000 computers valued at $700,000 and raised an additional $500,000.
Gramer estimated the Blue Cross donation would cover the cost of hundreds of new computers for students. He said the standard computer Idaho students use are Google Chromebooks, which cost about $350 a piece.
Even with the donation, Gramer said there will still be thousands of students in need of computers and internet connections. He said it will require about $61 million to get every school district in Idaho to a 1-1 student to device ratio.
Little said the state's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee allocated $48 million to equip schools with computers and other needed resources. The state assigned an additional $50 million to expand broadband connections for telehealth and education, he said.
"We're going to close that gap pretty fast," Little said.
Although Idaho Business for Education Communications Director Leslie Barbour said funding from the donation will likely be spread out based on need, Gramer said they chose the Nampa School District as the location for the press conference because the district already implemented a 1-1 device system before the pandemic hit Idaho.
"This school district was ahead of everybody else," Little said.
Gramer and Little praised the Nampa School District for being prepared to transition to online learning during the pandemic, and said the district acts as an example to others about how to successfully implement a blended learning model.