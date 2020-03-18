This story originally ran on BoiseDev.com on March 18, 2020.
BOISE — The local Bardenay locations and a newly opened restaurant in Eagle will close, after an employee may have been exposed to COVID-19 in another state.
Bardenay in Boise on Grove Street, Bardenay in Eagle on Riverside Drive, and Coyne’s on Riverside Drive will all close for at least five days. Coyne’s just opened this week.
“As part of Coronavirus protocol, we have been tracking the movements of our employees to ensure the safety of our patrons and community,” owner Kevin Settles said. “While we don’t have any symptoms or a confirmed case, we feel it is the most responsible decision to temporarily close our doors.”
In a release, the restaurant owner said that no employees show any symptoms of COVID-19 — though testing for the affected employee was performed, and they are awaiting a result.
A third location, located at the Boise Airport, is operated under a license agreement and uses separate employees and managers. It remains open.