BOISE — At-home COVID-19 test kits now are available at all Albertsons pharmacies in southern Idaho, company officials announced Tuesday.
Kathy Holland, an Albertsons spokeswoman, said the kits — which use a saliva sample instead of a nasal swab — cost $139.99, and are being offered through a partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics in New Jersey. Albertsons currently is unable to bill insurance, but a person may be able to submit to their insurance for reimbursement, she added.
Holland said the at-home kit is overnighted to Phosphorus Diagnostics' lab for analysis, with results being available in 48-72 hours on average via email or text. The test "has a positive predictive value of 98.3% and a negative predictive value of 98.8%." It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early June, according to Reuters.
After completing an online questionnaire, anyone can order a kit at scheduletest.com, Holland said; there is no certain criteria. The test can be picked up at an Albertsons store, or delivered or mailed to a person's home. The recipient will receive confirmation when it's available or has been delivered/shipped.
Holland said a person showing symptoms or who has been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 shouldn't pick up their own test, and should instead have someone else pick it up or have it sent to their home.
Once the sample is collected, it can be sent to the lab via a prepaid, next-day shipping envelope, which is included in the kit. Holland added after receiving the results, an Albertsons pharmacist will be available for questions regarding follow-up care if necessary.
Additional information can be found at albertsons.com or by contacting an Albertsons pharmacy.