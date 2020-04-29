The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is a new fund to support the local creative community, Treefort Music Fest announced in a Wednesday press release. The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is a one-time award program that will fund the creation of individual creative work that explores, documents, and/or reflects on personal experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing, changes in social patterns, health concerns, job instability, and other impacts.
Creators across all disciplines are welcome to apply. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age, live in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem or Owyhee counties and be able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their careers and a public audience. Applications are open until Friday, May 8.
The fund and distribution is a collaborative partnership organized by Treefort Music Fest, The Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts and the Boise City Department of Arts & History.
“By collecting individual work that explores, documents and/or reflects on personal experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our community, we are creating a special and critically-needed collection in the City Archives that will not only include creative works, history interviews, photographs, data, and more, but also record the universal experience of the pandemic for the future," Terri Schorzman, director of Boise City Department of Arts & History, said in the release.
To apply, donate and learn more about the CCC Fund, visit www.treefortmusicfest.com/ccc. The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is supported by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, and Extramile Arena. The initiative will also be funded by support from the Treasure Valley community at large. All funds will be awarded directly to creators; all partners are involved as volunteers and none of the funds are used to cover overhead costs.
“The personal testimonies and narratives collected from this commissioning process will strengthen our community and aid us in our ability to come out of this experience stronger and closer as neighbors, friends, and citizens. Through these works, we will help future generations understand this unique time and tell stories that will be recounted for generations to come," John Michael Schert, executive producer of Treefort Music Fest, said in the release.