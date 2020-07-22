The Boise Art Museum announced Wednesday that its annual Art in the Park event that creates a sprawling art walk extravaganza through Julia Davis Park will move online for its 66th season. They've created the BAM Art in the Park Marketplace, a virtual online event that will take the place of the outdoor event.
"It is with a heavy heart and deep concern for our community that I let you know today that the Boise Art Museum’s 66th annual Art in the Park will not take place in Julia Davis Park in September, 2020," said Melanie Fales, BAM executive director and CEO, in a press release about the change. "Art in the Park is BAM’s most significant single source of revenue. It sustains BAM’s non-profit operations including exhibitions, collections, and educational programs for the year."
The team is "working fervently," Fales said, to create "an all-new, virtual, BAM Art in the Park Marketplace. Watch for more details, coming soon."
It was not a decision that came lightly, she said. "We consulted with our participating artists, food vendors, partners, sponsors, and relevant authorities regarding the possibility of holding the event in the park this year, and we are grateful to all who have continued to be willing to participate with us. After giving every possible scenario significant thought, with your health and safety as our priority, we have determined that we cannot convene tens of thousands of people for our event. Due to insurmountable logistical challenges, we have no choice but to shift focus to a virtual event."
Fales hopes that the marketplace "will help artists whose livelihoods have been diminished by the cancellation of so many fairs and festivals this season, and will help sustain BAM during these uncertain times."