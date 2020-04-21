GARDEN CITY — Another collaborative effort in the private sector to test for COVID-19 starts Wednesday.
The project is called ACT Idaho, which stands for Access to COVID Testing, according to Brad Bigford, one of the health care workers involved. Bigford, a nurse practitioner who works in the Ada County Jail and also runs Table Rock Mobile Medicine, worked with Cole Diagnostics, a medical laboratory in Garden City, to make the project a reality.
The test is done through a blood draw, to test for antibodies that have developed against COVID-19, rather than nasal swab more widely used for diagnosing the disease.
The presence of antibodies means a person had been exposed to the novel coronavirus and could possibly now be immune. Data on immunity is not conclusive; NBC News reported reported Tuesday, "Experts suspect that people who've had the virus can't immediately become infected a second time, although it's unclear how long the protection lasts."
ACT Idaho testing starts Wednesday at Cole Diagnostics, 7988 Marigold St. in Garden City. Residents can book an appointment online Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The cost is a flat rate of $50, Bigford said, and the test will be available to anyone.
The tests have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration only for data collection purposes thus far, Bigford said. They won’t help a person know if they need to go to the hospital, but they will help residents know if they’ve been exposed to the virus, or if they’re an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. The test is 96% accurate, Bigford said.
Antibodies may not be present in the blood in the early days of an infection, which is why antibody tests shouldn't be used as the sole basis for a diagnosis or to rule out infection, according to the FDA.
Ryan Cole, CEO and medical director of Cole Diagnostics, secured 9,000 of the tests, and Bigford said the goal is to test two people every five minutes. Cole confirmed to the Idaho Press that the lab will be getting more tests. The samples will be processed in the Cole Diagnostics laboratory. Bigford said it’s likely people who have been tested can expect results later the same day, or the next day.
“Think of it from an epidemiological standpoint,” Bigford said. “What we’re going to try to be doing is getting a … general consensus of what’s going on in the community.”
He pointed out that relying purely on the tests used in hospitals would mean only people with severe symptoms would likely get tested. Given that some people infected with the virus never develop symptoms, it’s widely acknowledged more testing is needed.
“There can be people out there who have this disease — or had it — and not know it, and be spreading it,” Bigford said. “So I think this test is really helpful.”
Earlier this month, a collection of Idaho businesses unveiled Crush the Curve, a large-scale testing effort spearheaded in part by Boise real estate developer and former emergency room physician Tommy Ahlquist. On Thursday, the group announced it had secured enough tests for everyone in the Treasure Valley to receive a test for COVID-19 and antibodies — even if the person getting tested did not display symptoms.
Cole confirmed his lab is ready to help handle tests from the Crush the Curve effort if that becomes necessary.
"We're poised to keep going as long as this lasts," he said.