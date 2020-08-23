Boise Art Museum has announced an all-new BAM Art in the Park Marketplace — an online shopping experience and fundraiser — will replace the originally scheduled annual Art in the Park event. BAM Art in the Park Marketplace will be Sept. 10-18 and will celebrate the 66th anniversary of Art in the Park (virtually).
“The Art in the Park Marketplace, built from the ground up, will help artists whose livelihoods have been diminished by the cancellation of so many fairs and festivals this season, and will help BAM during these uncertain times,” event organizers said in a press release. “Art in the Park is BAM’s most significant single source of revenue. It sustains BAM’s nonprofit operations including exhibitions, collections, and educational programs for the year.”
The majority of the proceeds will help support more than 100 local, regional and national artists and crafts people and the Boise Art Museum. More information is at boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/. Boise Art Museum wishes to thank its 2020 event sponsors Willamette Dental, Blue Cross of Idaho, Ballet Idaho, Boise State Public Radio, Idaho Central Credit Union, R|W Investment Management and TitleOne.
“BAM’s Art in the Park has become a cornerstone of Boise’s autumn cultural calendar, which brings the community together to create an unparalleled artistic energy and economic activity in Julia Davis Park,” event organizers said in the release. “We hope very much that you will join us online this year to support and celebrate the fantastic participating artists, as well as the Boise Art Museum.”
City Go will be giving away a cruiser bike at the end of August, and community members are invited to participate in a hybrid socially distanced and virtual game to win the bike.
Every day between Aug. 24-28 the bike will be hidden at a different downtown Boise location from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. To enter, find the bike, take a selfie with it and then post the photo on Instagram using the hashtag #wheresmybikeboise. City Go will post daily clues as to the location of the bike on Instagram.
To learn more about City Go, and see what the cruiser bike looks like, you can follow City Go on Instagram (@CityGoBoise) or visit the website: citygoboise.com.
Contestants can enter once a day. The winner of the bike will be announced on Monday, Aug. 31.
City Go wishes to thank its bike partners: Boise Bicycle Project for donating the bike and George’s Cycles for performing the safety check.
