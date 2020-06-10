Governor Brad Little will host a press conference regarding Stage 4 of Idaho Rebounds 10 a.m. Thursday. The conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television and online.
Governor Little is accepting applications for the Salmon Region representative on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Applicants for this position should be registered democrats or unaffiliated because Idaho law requires no more than four commissioners on the seven-member commission to be affiliated with any one political party. Qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy are encouraged to submit applications to the Governor’s Office by June 26.
Applications are available at gov.idaho.gov/appointments/.
Commissioner Jerry Meyers of North Fork currently holds the position, according to a press release, and his term is set to expire June 30.
The American Red Cross continues to seek blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, according to the press release, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
"It’s important to remember that red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so, they must constantly be replenished," Red Cross officials said in the release. "There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors and blood drive hosts to ensure blood products are readily available for patients."
Boise
Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Curtis Road
Monday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W. Main St.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunshine for Claire, 2417 Bank Drive
Monday, June 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 Northview St.
Tuesday, June 23: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bogus Basin Building, 3229 Bogus Basin Road
Meridian
Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1695 E. Amity Road
Friday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Linder Meetinghouse, 7135 N. Linder Road
Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites By Radisson, 3355 E. Pine Ave.