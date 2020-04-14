AmeriHealth has launched a drive-thru service in Idaho Falls to test people for antibodies that can fight the coronavirus and report results hours later.
Visitors can schedule an appointment to visit the testing site at 1327 17th St., which limits their exposure to other patients, or drive up unannounced. They will be remotely screened in their car by a doctor using telehealth to determine whether they are a good candidate for the test because they may have already recovered from the infection.
CEO Ryan Hatch said the clinic only needed a drop or two of blood to test and testing takes less than half an hour once the sample was fed into their machine purchased from the Georgia-based company RayBiotech.
“With the telehealth visit and by the time we read the results back in the lab, we like to say it’s a same-day result to give us time. It can be done in an hour depending on how busy we are,” Hatch said.
Antibody testing does not determine whether the patient is sick with the coronavirus at the moment. It instead looks for the quick-response antibodies that show up for people who were previously infected but had an immune system that was able to recover from the illness.
The presence of those antibodies could mean the patient is immune from infection, at least in the short term, and would make them a candidate to donate blood and plasma to help share their antibodies with other people. The results are also useful for studies about how widespread the virus is; Ketchum has launched an antibody study with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Studies to look for asymptomatic spread of the virus in Blaine County.
Because the antibody testing does not determine if a person is still infected, the results are not reported to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the Centers for Disease Control. AmeriHealth patients who have a reasonable chance of currently being infected by the coronavirus will be referred to another lab to be officially tested.
The Food and Drug Administration has only approved one company’s version of the antibody test through an emergency use measure, though dozens of other companies such as RayBiotech have started testing commercially without getting that approval. Jackson, Wyo., has announced plans to provide antibody testing for hundreds of health workers next week, arranged through a resident who sits on the leadership team for a medical testing company.
“The very second they allowed this antibody rapid testing, we placed the order. We’re probably one of the only ones offering this in the state because we were first in line when it became available,” Hatch said.
The AmeriHealth tests are covered by most insurance plans, with charges waived for the co-pays or deductibles following a recommendation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services over the weekend. Patients can also pay $100 in cash for the drive-up telehealth service and another $50 if the doctor recommends they get the antibody screening.
Hatch said the company was hoping to expand the service to its location in Pocatello later this week and is still determining if the same could be done at its Rexburg location.