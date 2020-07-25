BOISE — State officials announced 563 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the statewide case total almost 18,000.
On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 17,827 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho; that number includes 527 confirmed and 36 probable cases, which means those people were exposed to someone with a lab-confirmed case who showed the same symptoms, but who haven’t been tested.
During the week of July 12-18, which is the most recent week for which data is available, 13% of test results statewide were positive, down from 14.9% the week of July 5-11.
The state’s coronavirus.idaho.gov website displayed a new metric Thursday: asymptomatic cases. According to the site on Saturday, 1,133 people had COVID-19 in Idaho but did not show symptoms. The site listed 1,088 asymptomatic cases on Thursday.
Also reported Saturday:
- 146 people have died (including two new deaths reported Saturday)
- 723 were hospitalized
- 217 cases admitted to the ICU
- 1,052 cases among health care workers
CASES BY AGE GROUP
- Under 18: 1,170 cases, an increase by 366 since July 18
- 18 – 29: 4,760 cases, an increase by 934 since July 18
- 30 – 39: 2,475 cases, an increase by 613 since July 18
- 40 – 49: 2,127 cases, an increase by 551 since July 18
- 50 – 59: 1,730 cases, an increase by 460 since July 18
- 60 – 69: 1,057 cases, an increase by 287 since July 18
- 70 – 79: 547 cases, an increase by 196 since July 18
- 80 – 89: 402 cases, an increase by 91 since July 18
- Over 90: 129 cases, an increase by 23 since July 18
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
As of Saturday, deaths from COVID-19 are split 50/50 by men and women.
- 40-49: 2 deaths, no increase since July 18
- 50 – 59: 5 deaths, an increase by one since July 18
- 60 – 69: 18 deaths, an increase by three since July 18
- 70 – 79: 30 deaths, an increase by five since July 18
- Over 80: 91 deaths, an increase by 18 since July 18
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 6,942 cases and 45 deaths. For the week ending in Saturday, Ada County reported 957 cases.
- Canyon County has 4,014 cases and 27 deaths. Canyon County saw 893 new cases during the week ending in Saturday.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 560 cases and 6 deaths.
- Twins Falls County has 1,028 cases and 27 deaths, with an increase of 111 since July 19.
- Kootenai County, with 1,257 cases and 1 death, saw 238 new cases since July 19. The Panhandle Board of Health passed a mask mandate for Kootenai County on Thursday by a vote of 4-2,
. The mandate requires covering the nose and mouth when social distancing isn’t possible, and only applies to Kootenai.Panhandle Board of Health
- covers five counties total: Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah and Shoshone counties.
CONTINUED PRECAUTIONS
As people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when unable to maintain social distance
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking the link below the blue boxes on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.