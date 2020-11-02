BOISE — Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies have partnered with the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests to residents.
Officials said the test, which relies a saliva sample instead of a nasal swab, can be shipped directly to a person's home after they complete a registration form at scheduletest.com, which then is shared with their local pharmacy. The person will be notified when they can pick up the test or have it delivered.
Once the sample is collected, it can be sent to a diagnostics lab via a prepaid, next-day shipping envelope, which is included with the test. Officials said the results typically are available in 72 hours or less once the lab receives the sample. If a person tests positive, a pharmacist will be available for questions regarding follow-up care.
Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies had been offering at-home saliva tests since September for $139.99, and now due to grant funding from Idaho State Board of Pharmacy, it is free.
"We appreciate the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy for helping to provide these tests free-of-charge to Idahoans," said Dan Salemi, group vice president of Albertsons Companies Pharmacy. "Patients are never more than a phone call away from our pharmacy’s guidance and care. We are excited about how easy it is to get this saliva test, because we can ship the test anywhere in Idaho."
"The State Board of Pharmacy is excited to be partnering with Albertsons and Safeway to increase access to testing across all of Idaho," said Nicki Chopski, executive director of the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy. "With their ability to mail to anywhere in Idaho, we expect this option to benefit rural areas with limited access to testing today."