The Jesse Tree, a Boise nonprofit dedicated to helping families stay housed, received a $250,000 grant from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation to provide services in this time of crisis.
The grant will provide rental assistance to 300 additional families this year, and comes close on the heels of Ada County's $30,000 funding pledge to Jesse Tree. In 2019, the nonprofit prevented eviction for 535 people, and the COVID-19 pandemic is causing more pain this year, with Jesse Tree's call volume tripling this month.
The Albertson donation will allow Jesse Tree to help people struggling with job layoffs or job loss and to stay housed. The funds will be used over the next year to provide "consistent interventions" and to couple financial aid with supportive services for people.