Two passengers maintain social distancing protocols as they descend an escalator to baggage claim after arriving at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2, 2020. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and "stay at home" orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.
A lone passenger approaches the TSA security line prior to catching a departing flight at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2, 2020. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and "stay at home" orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.
A single passenger heads to baggage claim after arriving at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2, 2020. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and "stay at home" orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.
Passengers gather their luggage at baggage claim after arriving at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2, 2020. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and "stay at home" orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.
Passengers walk toward a rental car lot after arriving at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2, 2020. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID019, travel restrictions and "stay at home" orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.
Editor's note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all
of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers.
To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at
iptoffers.com.
For daily updates in your inbox,
sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.
BOISE — In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, travel restrictions and stay-home orders across the country have transformed normally busy airports into quiet, empty spaces where few people gather.
The Transportation Security Administration tracks checkpoint travel numbers nationwide on a daily basis and compares them to the same dates from the year prior. On April 2, 124,021 passengers processed through airport checkpoints nationwide. A year earlier on the same weekday the total was 2,411,500 passengers.
Sean Briggs, marketing and air service development manager for the Boise Airport, said he expects Boise's passenger numbers to mirror national trends, which are showing about a 90% decline. The airport gets passenger stats from the airlines, but March's numbers won't be in until April 15-20, and April's numbers won't be in until mid-May.
Briggs noted that the number of commercial flights are down about 50% and that the flights coming in are "much less than 50% full."
In 2019, the Boise Airport set a record for passenger traffic in 2019 with more than 4.1 million passengers.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!