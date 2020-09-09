CALDWELL — Southwest District Health reported the first COVID-19 related death in Adams County on Wednesday.
Officials said the deceased is a man in his 70s, who had been hospitalized with underlying health complications. The district was reporting a total of 101 deaths for the six counties it oversees, which also include Washington, Payette, Canyon, Gem and Owyhee counties.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those impacted by these recent COVID-19 deaths,” said SWDH Director Nikki Zogg in a news release.
According to the SWDH website, there have been 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams County — the only county categorized as gray, with a routine or minimal risk of infection per the district’s four-tiered color-coded assessment system.
Officials encouraged all residents to continue to take precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, such as physical distancing, mask wearing and washing hands.