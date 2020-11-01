Central District Health officials announced Friday the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Ada County.
The patient wasn't considered a probable case or test positive for COVID-19; the child had been exposed to household members sick with COVID-19, according to a release from CDH.
It is likely the child had an asymptomatic infection, the release said.
No other information will be released about the patient at this time.
This is the second case in the Treasure Valley; the first case, announced in August, was also the first MIS-C case in the state. According to the state's coronavirus dashboard on Friday, there have been three cases of MIS-C in Idaho.
The disease, which affects ages up to 21, stems from the novel coronavirus (and a positive COVID-19 exposure) and is a newly recognized and potentially serious illness in children. As of Oct. 1, the number of confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children in the U.S. surpassed 1,000, according to the CDC.
Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for St. Luke's Children's hospital in Boise, told the Idaho Press in August that he wants people to be aware, but he does not want to ratchet up undue fear.
"I think this is an important thing for families to be aware of," he said. "I'm trying not to be alarmist about this."
The average time from initial exposure to COVID-19 to when MIS-C is diagnosed is about four weeks. During that four weeks, a patient may still be shedding the virus, but that is still an unknown factor.
Bramwell was careful to note that if a patient has MIS-C, "they would be more likely to infect others with the regular virus" that may or may not lead to MIS-C.
The disease has varied symptoms that affect several organs and systems in the body. Some resemble toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, in which blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, enlarge or form aneurysms. Some children have signs of impaired cardiac function, gastrointestinal symptoms, kidney injury, neurologic symptoms, or excessive clotting.
Treatments for MIS-C depend on which systems of the body are affected. They may include norepinephrine and epinephrine, intravenous immunoglobulin (also used in Kawasaki disease) and they may also receive antibiotics or antivirals.
While this is a new disease and discoveries about it are still being made, Bramwell said the main things for parents or others to watch for in a child following a COVID-19 infection include:
- Persistent and worsening symptoms of fatigue and listlessness.
- Kawasaki-like symptoms — rash, bloodshot eyes, swollen hands and feet, cracked lips, a swollen tongue that looks like a strawberry, and an enlarged lymph node in the neck.
- Toxic shock-like symptoms — severe flu-like symptoms with high fever, as well as a sunburn-like rash, low blood pressure, and a very high heart rate.
- Gastrointestinal symptoms — diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or a swollen abdomen.
- Respiratory symptoms that have been reported with COVID-19, such as cough and shortness of breath, may or may not be present.
Parents who suspect MIS-C in their child are advised to call their pediatrician or primary care provider, as symptoms can worsen quickly.