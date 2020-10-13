BOISE — Rising COVID-19 case numbers forced Central District Health to push all Ada County school districts into the red category of school reopening on Tuesday, a change that calls for fully remote classes.
School reopening categories are tied to average daily case rates per 100,000 population over a 14-day period. For Ada County, if there are 20 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, that means schools will be in the red zone. As of Tuesday, the average case rate in Ada County was 22.16 per 100,000 population.
The Central District Board of Health will discuss potential changes in Ada County today, according to health district spokesman Brandon Atkins. And Central District Health, recognizing the importance of having children in schools, is offering support to schools trying to maintain some level of in-person instruction.
“We recognize that many schools and districts have some excellent plans in place that they are consistently following to keep kids in school,” Central District Health Director Russ Duke said. “While we are seeing cases within our schools and are working closely with those impacted, fortunately, at this time, we are not seeing much school transmission, where people are becoming infected from others in the classroom environment.”
For schools looking to use a hybrid plan, the district has a number of actions they should be using to keep students and staff safe.
- Slow down reopening plans
- Keep 6 feet of space between individuals consistently
- If physical distancing cannot be maintained throughout the school day, consider remote or hybrid learning models
- Work with Central District Health to manage COVID-19 cases and transmission
- Schools should have COVID-19 contingency plans if transmission occurs in specific extracurricular events or physical spaces
- Assess whether extracurricular activities can be done with physical distancing and face coverings. If they cannot, the activities should be paused until schools are back in the yellow zone
- Follow all quarantine guidelines outlined by Central District Health, including a full 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure
Boise, Elmore and Valley counties are all in the yellow category of school reopening, which recommends hybrid in-person and online learning.