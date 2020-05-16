Scott Koberg is usually monitoring water flows in the Boise River at this time of year, trying to plan for the opening of the Boise River float season.
While he is still monitoring the flow, the Ada County Parks and Waterways director also is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 pandemic in helping determine an opening date.
But despite the challenges presented by the virus, Koberg said that he is still confident that an official float season will still be able to occur this summer.
“We're going to do everything we can to make it work while taking appropriate measures in consultation with Central District Health,” Koberg said. “That's the key component here, we're not just winging it. The county commissioners and my department and our community partners are all coordinating just about every step we take with Central District Health to make sure we're covering all our bases.”
No official date has been set for the open of the season. The season typically is determined by what the flow of the river is, and what outside and water temperatures are, Koberg said. He said the season has started as early as June 12 in past years and as late as July 29.
As of Friday, the Boise River was flowing at 740 cubic feet per second, which Koberg said is low for this time of the year. But he added that number could rise as the temperatures get hotter and irrigation needs force more water to be released from the dams. The float season usually opens somewhere between the 600 cfs mark and the 1,500 cfs. If the flow is on the higher end of that range, the season will only open if it is trending downward, Koberg said.
As the calendar turns to June, and it gets closer to float season, Koberg said the county will continue to look at Gov. Brad Little's four-stage plan for reopening Idaho and what stage the state is in. Idaho entered Stage 2 on Saturday and could enter Stage 4 as early as June 13 if certain criteria is met by that point.
While Koberg said that it is possible to enforce physical distancing practices at the put-in and take-out points at Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park, respectively, doing so on the river itself is much more difficult.
“It's going to be challenging on the river, just like it has been on the Greenbelt and on our trail systems during this time,” Koberg said. “There's just a huge volume of people that this is what they want to do with their recreation time and opportunities with these awesome resources that we have out our back door. There's definitely challenges that are unique to this season with COVID-19. But the county's working really hard to address those concerns with Central District Health and other community partners to make sure we're doing everything we can to enable an appropriate type of season.”
Despite those challenges, Koberg said that he's confident that his department can pull off a plan, and he doesn't foresee the float season being canceled in 2020.
“I don't see that happening, necessarily, but I think we're all aware we've seen a lot of things happening that we didn't foresee happening half a year ago,” Koberg said. “No matter what happens, we need to be adaptive in our approach here with the Boise River float season, just as everybody else in the community is being asked to do.”