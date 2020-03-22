Central District Health is asking anyone who recently traveled to Blaine County in the past two weeks — March 8-22 — to "shelter in place."
Officials said this decision came after three Ada County residents tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Blaine County, where a majority of Idaho's cases are being confirmed.
A part-time Valley County resident — a man in his 50s — also tested positive after traveling to Blaine County. Officials said the man is recovering well and self-isolating in Ada County, where he was tested. He is the first confirmed case for Valley County.
During his "infectious period," officials said the man had no associated travel in Valley County area, so "there is no identified risk to the Valley County community."
"While this is guidance, and not an official order, we are strongly urging any community members this applies to, to do the right thing. This also applies to anyone who has traveled to states or areas outside of Idaho that are currently under shelter in place orders or where there is widespread transmission of COVID-19," said Russ Duke, district director for Central District Health. "We all have a personal responsibility to do the right thing to protect ourselves, our community and the entire state of Idaho."
Community spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County was confirmed Wednesday, and the following day, the entire county was put ordered to shelter in place by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to help reduce the spread there and in the surrounding communities.