BOISE — After an employee's spouse tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the Ada County Board of Commissioners and Ada County Clerk ordered the courthouse to be evacuated immediately.
The order came in shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan.
"We've been operating with a skeleton staff since last Friday," Duncan said, but the positive test moved the county to close the courthouse down until the end of Friday.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said the decision was made with the safety of the public and Ada County's employees in mind.
"These are all cautionary measures to keep the public and all of our employees safe," McGrane said.
Administrators for the court system were meeting on Friday afternoon to determine next steps, he added.
"We're notifying everyone in terms of hearings, and there are some court proceedings still taking place," he said.
The Juvenile Court, which is located in another facility, is still operational, and McGrane said "high-priority criminal matters" would continue.
"It is suspended for the remainder of the day, and there will be more information coming out moving forward," McGrane said.
Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said Friday's evacuation was part of the county's preparation for a situation like this.
"We have planned, we have prepared and we have activated those plans," Lachiondo said.