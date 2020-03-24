BOISE — If you're planning to get married in Ada County before May 31, you should head down to the Ada County Clerk's Office to get your marriage license before 4:30 p.m. Friday.
"As the situation continues to evolve, it is likely that there will be further restrictions on courthouse access," a press release from the clerk's office said. "To avoid any issues obtaining a marriage license before your planned wedding date, please visit our office as soon as possible before March 27."
To pick up a marriage license, be prepared with the following:
- Bring a completed marriage license application, available at adacounty.id.gov/clerk/license-permits.
- Bring government issued photo IDs.
- Know your social security number. If you do not have a social security number, contact the Boise Social Security Office, 855-377-9316.
- Bring $30 in exact cash or a check made payable to the Ada County recorder.
- Both applicants for the license must appear together.
All visitors to the courthouse must check in at the trailer in the east parking lot of the building. Only Ada County residents can get marriage licenses at the Ada County Clerk's Office.
If a wedding is planned after May 31, the Clerk's Office is asking that the couple wait to apply for a license at a later date.