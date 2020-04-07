BOISE — Ada County commissioners on Tuesday authorized up to $250,000 for the county's coronavirus response, largely for technology, and another $30,000 for Jesse Tree of Idaho to provide rental assistance to residents.
The $250,000 will come from the Board of County Commissioner's contingency fund, money set aside from the general fund for emergencies and unanticipated expenses. The commission's vote authorized Joe Lombardo, director of emergency management and community resilience, to spend the money on coronavirus-related needs.
"Much of it is going to come in on IT equipment," board Chairwoman Kendra Kenyon said. "We've lifted this entire courthouse virtually, and we can do an even better of keeping government running if everyone has the appropriate equipment."
Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said Monday she ordered a number of new laptops for her staff, and as life continues to move forward, the county must prepare itself for the new reality.
Kenyon said the county would most likely be spending some money on expanding the county jail pods in order to "move folks out of the jail in a more expeditious manner."
While the COVID-19 crisis appears it can be dealt with by Ada County's current infrastructure — meaning Expo Idaho or the CenturyLink Arena won't need to be used as field hospitals, according to Commissioner Diana Lachiondo — the county understands there will be problems down the road.
To that end, commissioners committed $30,000 to Jesse Tree, a local nonprofit that will use that money to give rental assistance to people in the area struggling financially. That money will come from the county's family homelessness project funds, which is part of its Indigent Services' budget.
Lachiondo said the funds were released in response to requests from Central Health District to help make sure the most vulnerable populations were able to stay safe during this time.
"Ada County is responding to requests of the health district and other partners to promote social distancing among vulnerable populations during this emergency and to ensure that we don't have a homeless crisis on the heels of a health crisis," Lachiondo said in a text message.
"It's what we've done for 20 years now," Jesse Tree's Executive Director Ali Rabe said in a phone interview Tuesday. "Obviously the demand for what we do has increased over the past couple of weeks, so we'll use this to support families who need it."
Rabe said Jesse Tree's financial aid is coupled with supportive services. And with this grant, Rabe believes about 35 extra households will receive assistance from Jesse Tree, along with a plan to help set those folks up for future success.