BOISE — After announcing it would reconsider its choice, the Ada County Commission again Tuesday voted to nominate former U.S. Rep. Raúl Labrador to sit on the Central District Health Board.
The reconsideration apparently stemmed from concerns that new Republican commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson violated open meeting laws while privately discussing Labrador’s appointment in the weeks before they took office. In response to a special prosecutor investigating a potential violation, Beck gave Commissioner Kendra Kenyon — the commission’s lone Democrat — a chance to recommend another candidate. The investigation “sort of put a hold on a hold on the nomination of Raúl Labrador,” he said.
“We didn’t do anything beyond the law for this appointment,” Beck said, denying a legal violation. “We could have just done nothing and proceeded, but we decided out of an abundance of caution … we would allow commissioner Kenyon to produce an alternative, and apparently she did,” Beck said.
Kenyon supported Dr. Sky Blue, a local epidemiologist at Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, for the spot. After contacting major hospital systems in the area, Kenyon said, “The same name kept coming up as the number one expert in infectious diseases — Dr. Sky Blue.”
Kenyon was on the losing end of a 2-1 vote in favor of nominating Labrador.
“I would make my decision based on who is best for this position, and clearly Dr. Blue is much better for this position,” Kenyon said. “I have not seen where Mr. Raúl Labrador has any public health expertise or knowledge. … I don't feel like I can go against the recommendations of our top public health officials and institutions.”
Dr. Jessica Duvall, a Saint Alphonsus Medical Group pediatrician, also entered her name for consideration, though the commission focused on Kenyon’s pick. Dr. Kristin M. Linzmeyer, a St. Luke’s Health System cardiologist, also expressed interest in the seat, but pulled her name from the running to support Blue.
Defending his candidacy, Blue emphasized the need to “work collaboratively” with policymakers and health experts, and repeatedly emphasized he would “not make decisions in a vacuum.”
Davidson asked Blue if he knew how many businesses and jobs were lost due to pandemic-related restrictions, along with how much money had been paid out in unemployment, pausing for Blue to answer “no” to each ask.
“Now, you understand that the board is not really a board of doctors. It’s largely a board of politicians, elected officials or bureaucrats who are interested in public health,” Davidson said. “The public policy which we now have in the state which has been very hard on a lot of people. That’s something that you’d have to weigh.”
Pressed to support or criticize health orders approved by CDH, Blue was noncommittal. He said he isn’t familiar with the ins and outs of CDH orders.
“Whatever gives you the best cost versus value, that’s the determination,” he said. “I’m supportive of the group taking the information in front of them and making the best determination.”
Beck said county commissioners from Elmore, Valley and Boise counties must vote to confirm Labrador to the board. If Labrador doesn’t receive a majority of the 12 votes cast between the Ada commission and other county commissions, Beck and Davidson may consider serving on the board, Beck said. The commission may also reopen itself to applications, he added.