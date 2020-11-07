BOISE — The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon Counties has risen steadily over the past few weeks.
According to state data released Saturday, Canyon County’s 7-day moving average is 55 cases per 100,000, and Ada County’s is 44 cases per 100,000.
On Oct. 31, Ada County recorded a 7-day moving average of 39, and 42 in Canyon. A week before, on Oct. 24, Canyon's average was 37, Ada's was 34.
Idaho is averaging 55.5 cases per 100,000 statewide as of Saturday. On Oct. 31, the rate was 50.
Southwest District Health has recommended the 7-day moving average of daily confirmed and probable cases as a good indicator to reference. With a population of approximately 100,000 people in Nampa, SWDH recommended a good target number not to exceed is 10 cases per day (on the 7-day moving average) in Nampa.
The three counties with the highest 7-day moving average are Jerome County with 121, Twin Falls with 115 and Lemhi with 110.
Idaho recorded a 15% positive COVID-19 test rate statewide for the week of Oct. 25-31; this is the most recent week for which data is available.
Also updated Saturday:
- 576 ever admitted to ICU
- 4,380 asymptomatic cases
- 4,213 cases in health care workers
- 5 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children
NEW CASES
Ada County reported 1,491 new cases for the week ending Saturday. Canyon County followed with 888. Twin Falls County reported 697 cases during the same time period; Kootnai County added 563. Bonneville reported 532, rounding out the five counties that reported the most cases.
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.5 years old.
- 0 – 4: 1,130 cases, an increase of 91 since Oct. 31
- 5 – 12: 2,444 cases, an increase of 290 since Oct. 31
- 13 – 17: 4,083 cases, an increase of 509 since Oct. 31
- 18– 29: 19,845 cases, an increase of 1,823 since Oct. 31
- 30 – 39: 11,781 cases, an increase of 1,245 since Oct. 31
- 40 – 49: 11,061 cases, an increase of 1,196 since Oct. 31
- 50 – 59: 9,158 cases, an increase of 1,020 since Oct. 31
- 60 – 69: 6,397 cases, an increase of 761 since Oct. 31
- 70 – 79: 3,825 cases, an increase of 483 since Oct. 31
- 80 – 89: 1,902 cases, an increase of 205 since Oct. 31
- Over 90: 608 cases, an increase of 70 since Oct. 31
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 44% of COVID-19 deaths, and 59% are men.
- 18 – 29: One death, no increase
- 30 – 39: Five deaths, no increase
- 40 – 49: 14 deaths, no increase
- 50 – 59: 26 deaths, an increase of two since Oct. 31
- 60 – 69: 95 deaths, an increase of eight since Oct. 31
- 70 – 79: 175 deaths, an increase of 19 since Oct. 31
- Over 80: 367 deaths, an increase of 25 since Oct. 31
People over 60 years old represent 93% of COVID-19 deaths in Idaho.
LOCAL HOSPITAL DATA
St. Luke’s reported the following data for Friday:
- 17%, or 97 of 482 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 19%
- Daily percent positive: 15%
- 1,004 tests administered, 351 pending, 100 positive
Saint Al’s reported the follow information for Friday:
- 15.5%, or 60 of 327 total hospitalizations, were positive COVID-19 patients
- 14 day positive test rate: 17%
- 479 tests administered, 54 pending, 89 positive
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.