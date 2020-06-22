GARDEN CITY — The Ada County Highway District headquarters closed for cleaning Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The building will undergo a "thorough cleaning and disinfection" and will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m., in time for the district's weekly public meeting, according to a press release from ACHD.
Spokeswoman Nicole DuBois said Director Bruce Wong was informed of the positive test before work on Monday, which led to the decision that morning to close the building for cleaning.
"We've made sure that anyone who had contact with that person is in quarantine," DuBois said. "The cleaning is trying to take an extra preventative step and protect everybody."
With Central District Health's decision Monday to move Ada County back to Phase 3 of reopening, ACHD is determining what its next steps will be later this week.