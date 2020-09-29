BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday heard from Idahoans who are unhappy with his response to the pandemic.
A handful of callers during the governor's biweekly conference call with AARP Idaho gave Little a piece of their mind, questioning why he hadn't put in a statewide mask mandate and telling him the state's response had been akin to letting a freight train run through the population without putting up any barriers to slow it down.
More than 41,000 Idahoans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 464 have died. Of those who have died, 257 of them were living in long-term care facilities, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said. And the numbers have spiked since Labor Day, sending testing positivity rates back up as holiday gatherings and young adults' behavior have caused more viral spread.
Many of the callers seemed fed up with those numbers. A man from Twin Falls asked Little why he hadn't issued a statewide mask mandate and wondered why no one had the "political backbone" to put one in place.
"Wearing masks does mitigate the spread of coronavirus, and you can't say no just because people say they're forced to do it. Well, tough," he said.
Little echoed his long-standing reasoning that "local government makes the decision."
"We're following state law, and what has been state law for 50 years," Little said about leaving mask mandates to mayors and local health districts.
"A mandate is problematic if people don't believe in it," he added.
A woman from Coeur d'Alene, where a health district mask mandate is in place, said she and her husband, who is receiving chemotherapy treatment, went out to eat only to find that the restaurant staff refused to wear masks.
"What is the point of saying health districts can mandate masks if they can't protect the elderly?" she asked.
Little said he understood the magnitude of the problem, but suggested that Idahoans simply avoid businesses that don't enforce the mask mandate and patronize businesses that do.
"I have faith that people will do the right thing," Little said.
ELECTIONS
Little brought Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck on the call to answer questions about the November election and the absentee ballot voting system, which more people are using this year because of the pandemic.
Houck said that 350,000 absentee ballots have been requested statewide, and that Idaho is likely to hit 1 million registered voters this election cycle. The state has 980,000 registered voters in its 44 counties as of Sept. 29, and the Secretary of State's Office has been spending federal grant money to make sure county clerks have the infrastructure and security to make sure this very odd election year goes off without a hitch.
"There has been a significant change in Idaho elections' infrastructure in the last year, and in that, the United States Postal Service comes up frequently," Houck told listeners.
Idaho's Secretary of State's Office has been in "constant, solid, ongoing communication" with the USPS, and Houck said the bottom line of that conversation was that the Postal Service "was ready to deliver election mail for the nation and for Idaho."