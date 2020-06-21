At first, it was cars lined up out the driveway and around the road to see “Call of the Wild” and “Onward,” something neither Karen Cornwell nor her daughter Susan Haaheim expected to see on opening night. Now as Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In weathers windy rain storms and a continuing global pandemic, the family is anticipating, preparing, and hoping, for another large turnout June 27 for Garth Brooks on the silver screen.
“Knowing how Garth Brooks is as a performer, he’s going to pull out all the stops,” said Haaheim. “We’re excited.”
The brand new concert will be filmed in Nashville then sent to drive-in theaters across the country, including Parma Motor-Vu. Tickets went on sale Friday, and Cornwell and Haaheim are hoping to sell out.
Preparing for opening night
Idaho is currently entering the second week of the fourth stage of reopening the state during COVID-19, meaning just about every business is open again, though some only at a fraction of their capacity. That’s how Cornwell and Haaheim opened the drive-in on April 27.
Cornwell said by that time, COVID-19 had been present for about a month. She was prepared to provide drive-in employees masks she had made herself, but when employees returned to work that day, they came wearing their own masks. Only one of the five employees did not return to work due to COVID-19 concerns.
"They were pretty prepared," Cornwell said.
All employees wore masks and gloves, extra sanitation measures were put in place, reduced concessions made available, and, among other safety measures, restroom access was limited.
To their complete surprise, Cornwell and Haaheim had to turn more people away than they could count. But regulars and some new faces have kept coming back. The support for “The Goonies,” on a wet day in May, also pleasantly surprised.
“We packed the place with a 1985 movie,” Cornwell said.
And, close to a dozen graduation ceremonies, each with a unique flare, have been filmed and shown on the screen for extended family and friends of students throughout the valley.
“We can put anything on our screen,” Cornwell said. “It has been a blast.”
Cornwell and Haaheim added they sincerely thank the Treasure Valley community for its continued and present support of the drive-in theater.
"It’s been a real blessing to us to see this business flourish," said Cornwell.
A day in the life
Local media is reporting around 90 new cases daily in recent weeks, with confirmed cases topping 3,300. Some downtown bars have had to close again.
Cornwell and Haaheim, however, don’t seem concerned.
Glove use has been reduced, but there’s still a lot of hand washing. Touchless payment is still available, and none of the staff are designated ticket runners. The parking is getting cozy.
“We’re not wearing masks, but our customers aren’t either,” Cornwell said. “Every week it's less; it shows me they’re feeling comfortable, and if they’re not, I want them to stay home.
“I think some are still very cautious,” Cornwell added. “I respect that.”
Business has cut back a little bit now, partially due to the weather, but mainly because the drive-in theater is not showing first-run movies, Haaheim said. Business overall, though, has expanded, including through exposure from the graduation ceremonies.
"We're definitely seeing a lot of people we've never seen been before," Haaheim said. "Coming out for graduation events, people who had no idea we were out here are saying, 'Oh we’ll be back.' It’s been a blessing."
A story of staying strong
The 67-year-old family business is no stranger to surviving trying times, from closures of drive-in theaters nationwide to the 2008 recession. Cornwell and Haaheim, and their husbands, have always been creative and adaptive to the times; Cornwell hosted a 2014 Jimmy Buffett concert on the silver screen. TV service was installed to stream the show.
“It was a riot,” said Cornell. “We had so much fun with that.”
Corwell, 81, has semi-retired while Haaheim has taken over most of the business responsibilities. Haaheim is in her second year of being the new owner. During the interview for this story, she was waiting for a plumber to come to do maintenance work on the pipes on the decades-old building that houses the restrooms.
Last year, business was booming thanks to a surge in Disney releases. This year came with unimaginable challenges.
Haaheim and her husband rely on the drive-in theater for living expenses. When Parma Motor-Vu is closed in the winter they work at trade shows, a family tradition on Haaheim’s husband’s side. Quite a few shows canceled in February, and March was hit hard.
Haaheim said her father-in-law planned to come to Boise for the Home and Garden Show held at the Expo. She and her husband drove up to the Tri-Cities area in Washington in early March to help transport supplies for the show. The van is still packed with those supplies.
Haaheim said her father-in-law and other immediate family have also been affected by other cancellations.
“That’s their livelihood,” Haaheim said. “The vendors (pay) rent — sometimes a year in advance. He’s already made that investment and of course the show can't afford to reimburse.”
Because the drive-in theater is closed all winter, Haaheim said, it’s crucial to open as early as possible in the spring. Opening day was planned for March and the family was getting ready to show Disney’s new release of “Mulan.” The movie got delayed, and everyone was in the doldrums and wondering what older movies to show, Cornwell said. Then, the March 27 opening was canceled all together, just two days before, due to the governor’s mandate.
“It was shocking,” Haaheim said. “(We were) kind of in fear, like, ‘What are we going to do?’”
Concession products had been purchased and had to be stored. Haaheim spent much time at home with their 9-year-old, who had been planning to go back to school after spring break.
“It’s kind of crazy how life just stopped,” said Haaheim.
That was March. Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In opened about a month later. Now in June, Haaheim said she and other Parma area residents are feeling more relaxed.
“I think there’s less fear,” Haaheim said.
The atmosphere in larger neighboring cities, like Caldwell, Nampa and Ontario, is a bit different, where access to stores continues to be limited and more people wear masks.
“Sometimes it’s like a whole different world for sure,” said Haaheim.
At least now, Haaheim is not worried about toilet paper shortages.
“Every time I go to a store I note, 'Oh they got toilet paper,'” Haaheim said laughing. “We run a business; you can’t run out of toilet paper.”