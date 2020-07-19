Linda Marie Hilton feels obligated to document the coronavirus. The importance of documenting history has been underscored for her, from her early years growing up in Boston to today, as she's in her golden years.
Hilton submitted “A Pandemic Poem” in May to the "Share Your COVID-19 story" initiative through the Idaho State Historical Society. In it, she writes:
Sunny edges make of us all Icharus,
...
Corona’s too bright, our fragile skins do burn
Stay far away from suns and viruses: learn
To keep your distances lest our lives be gone:
“That's a very ancient story, and when I was growing up, it was a story we learned as a warning,” Hilton said. “I can't stress enough that we need to learn these things, so that we don't keep creating the same mistakes and keep having huge portions of the population die from cholera, tuberculosis or some version of a coronavirus.”
Archiving a warning
Hilton also worked science into her poem — explaining the effects of coronavirus on the body — intending for future generations to use it as a resource.
She’s had an appreciation for science since seventh grade, where its importance was emphasized. Later, living in New York and working as an accountant, Hilton watched as hundreds of people would pack into the subway, take the stairs up onto the streets, clutching the railing, some coughing into their hands upon exiting the underground.
As the coronavirus develops, Hilton reads scientific information on the internet, some of which has been inspirational.
Instead of warmth with Death’s darkness brush
Our fragile lungs like some illiterate churl
And frighten our cilia until they won’t furl
“When they examine organisms of this size they stain them, and then they put them under the microscope,” Hilton said. “The center had been stained a bright yellow, and the corona part was this dusty blue all around, so it looked like the corona was actually darker. That’s what inspired me to write this poem.”
While Hilton uses traditional poetry forms and rhyme schemes, among other poetic devices, the modern content makes her poem stand out.
“You could not have written that poem in the year 1900,” Hilton said. “They didn't know about cilia.”
Hilton has lived in Boise for 22 years, moving west after computers started replacing accountants. Boise’s climate is good for her health, and she always loved the idea of experiencing “wild” Idaho. Hilton walks to places and events she frequents, like the library for a writing group. Though for now. the group is not meeting in person at the library, Hilton still tries to walk every day.
“Isolating is actually pretty horrible,” Hilton said. “Because a lot of the things that I do, where I can go out and be with people, they don't exist anymore. So there are a dozen things like that, that are missing from my life that I'm really, really missing.”
But Hilton is carrying on, increasing her reading, writing more and different poetry, and continuing to garden; sometimes her neighbors help out in the garden.
keep your distances lest our lives be gone:
Keep stiff upper lips and carry on.
“I picked the cliche for a reason,” Hilton said. “It's being overused these days ... but I used it because we can’t do anything about the situation we’ve been placed in. It’s like the plagues that Moses dumped on the Egyptians and the last one was the Passover. So it's like we're waiting for this plague to pass over us.”
History, Poetry and Knowledge ‘Can’t Be Separated’
The coronavirus is a reminder for Hilton, and possibly others, that knowledge of, and how to do a lot of things can be essential for survival going forward.
Agriculture is at the forefront.
“My neighbors and I have all kinds of little things we’re trying to grow, (but) the soil, it’s totally exhausted,” Hilton said.
To help, she and her neighbors have made kitchen compost.
“We've been doing that, and adding in a lot of broken up eggshells,” Hilton described. “You take a dirt shovel and you just turn it back into the ground.”
That’s been happening for several years, Hilton said, and it's starting to show results. This is important, as other soil areas across the country are exhausted. Growing food is essential knowledge; Hilton feels responsible to do her part.
“The example that I give is, take the block that you live on, suppose there's some sort of disaster and there's only that one block left,” Hilton said. “What do the people who live on that block know how to do?”
She gets some of her knowledge from reading history. Hilton was surrounded by longstanding history in Boston, and she said Boston area children are raised to read history.
“It permeates everything they teach us,” Hilton said. “Everywhere you go in New England there’s stuff that dates from the 18th century; you cannot escape it. History is also something that you read. It’s not something that you do, like carpentry.”
Hilton enjoys reading history, and poetry, which can be a different form of a historic record. Hilton recalls many cultures had Bards of some kind, combining songs and poetry.
“Before things were written down, poetry was how history was preserved,” Hilton said. “Poetry is just as much a part of history as the skeletons we find, and poems like "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" often are the only things we have left to tell us what has actually happened.”
“I would definitely say poetry and history cannot be separated,” she added. “And that poetry cannot be separated from the culture that we live in.”
As soon as Hilton saw the Idaho State Historical Society’s COVID-19 story collection project, she immediately agreed with the idea.
“It's important to take stories (because) people show how we survived, not only in terms of how our social interactions aren't working anymore, but (also) in terms of how are we dealing with sanitation issues; how are we dealing with work; how are we dealing with farming or raising animals,” Hilton said. “It will show to people, even 10 years from now, what it is that this group of people in Idaho did to get through this plague.”
'A Narrative of a Non-Essential Worker'
When the state shut down and Idahoans were ordered to stay at home, Michael Bianco was going to classes at Boise State University and working at a downtown coffee shop. Almost immediately, Bianco felt unwell.
He didn’t have a fever and he wasn’t coughing, but Bianco said it hurt to breathe for two weeks.
“Just walking around my house, I’d get light headed,” he said.
That was in early April.
Today, Bianco is back at work in downtown Boise, though the coffee shop did have to temporarily close again after another employee tested positive for COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases in Idaho have topped 13,000, all of Ada County remains in Stage 3, and masks are required to be worn in public county-wide.
Bianco has reflected on his experience during the pandemic, which he has documented in an English writing assignment as “One Day of Life.” He submitted it to historical society's story-sharing project.
Reflections on ‘shared trauma’
“When I came back (to work), it was really, really strange,” Bianco said. “It’s kinda been an interesting process of being completely different, turned upside down. For the first shift back, most of the furniture was stacked up,” he described. “There was nowhere to sit in our lobby; it was just super strange to be in an environment that is usually humming with people and activity, (but that day) it was just like a ghost town.”
Bianco remembers people lined up outside, waiting to receive their coffee orders. He would arrive around 6 a.m., put on gloves and a mask, then do normal tasks like brew coffee. He strived to follow new procedures, and he received mixed reactions, especially early on, before mask-wearing was required.
“There was one lady who ordered from me without gloves or anything, but was wearing a mask; I must have forgotten to put my mask on, (but) she reached out her hand, took (the coffee), drank out of it then sort of sneered at me,” Bianco said.
There was a trend where people were “being pushy” about not being allowed inside or about not being allowed to use their own cups. Over the months, people would be allowed back in to sit and sip or eat.
And, early on, people who appeared to be in their 50s and 60s seemed the least concerned about the pandemic.
Later, in late May and into June, Bianco would watch armed protestors and other residents march around downtown and to the capitol.
“‘I just saw people with assault rifles walking through the park,’” Bianco would say to himself.
“It’s definitely a stressful time,” he said with a slight chuckle. “I love downtown Boise; now it’s this scary place, where there could be people with guns, people who are sick or people I could get sick (from); it’s not a fun place anymore.”
As a barista, Bianco said he wants to be more explicit in saying to people who feel comfortable being out on the town, being consumers, that they need to be more empathetic, or sympathetic, to those in the service industry, “who don’t really have the choice” to be anywhere else.
“I have to work,” Bianco said. “I have to make money. My job ... means I have to be around people, to be around surfaces that can get contaminated. I take it to be a sign of basic courtesy and respect that you also wear a mask when you are (interacting) with me.”
Home, though, is a haven, he said, and going to the gym is something Bianco will do whenever he can.
“That’s my one place where I let myself go out,” Bianco said. “Otherwise I’d go insane.”
Bianco and one of his friends almost got together recently, then the COVID-19 cases started climbing concerningly and Boise reverted back to Stage 3 of Idaho's phased reopening.
“(My) social life, it’s terrible,” he said. “And there’s this creeping sense of guilt doing something normal, like hanging out … at least for me.”
Bianco is not completely isolated, as he lives with his family in Meridian. He finished his college classes in a digital format. Bianco plans to graduate next spring, and he has no idea what that will be like.
He remembers being on campus in March.
“In classes when (COVID-19) first started, people were kinda laughing about it, (and thinking) it would be cool if they stopped classes, then the laughter stopped pretty quick,” Bianco said.
“It does build that sense of shared trauma,” he added. “Everybody has a mutual experience, everybody has gone through the same thing one way or the other. The thing itself is awful, but the bonding effect it has had on some people has been very interesting.”