BOISE — The 7-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases in Ada and Canyon Counties rose with the statewide average this week.
According to state data released Saturday, Canyon County’s 7-day moving average is 37 cases per 100,000, and Ada County’s is 32 cases per 100,000. On Oct. 17, Ada County recorded a 7-day moving average of 18, and 24 in Canyon.
Idaho is averaging 46 cases per 100,000 statewide as of Saturday. On Oct. 18, the rate was 37.
Southwest District Health has recommended the 7-day moving average of daily confirmed and probable cases as a good indicator to reference. With a population of approximately 100,000 people in Nampa, SWDH recommended a good target number not to exceed is 10 cases per day (on the 7-day moving average) in Nampa.
Despite the jump in Ada and Canyon's 7-day moving average, statewide, Ada County has the 26th highest average; Canyon has the 22nd highest. The highest 7-day moving average is in Madison County, with 168; that's down from 175 on Oct. 17.
Idaho recorded an 12% positive COVID-19 test rate statewide for the week of Oct. 4-10; this is the most recent week for which data is available.
Also updated Saturday:
- 530 ever admitted to ICU
- 3,997 asymptomatic cases
- 3,666 cases in health care workers
- 3 multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) cases in children
NEW CASES
Ada County, with a population of 481,000, reported 1,088 new cases for the week ending Saturday. Canyon County followed with 598. In North Idaho, Kootenai County added 542 new cases. Twin Falls County reported 506 cases during the same time period. Bonneville reported 492, rounding out the five counties that reported the most cases.
The hospital in Coeur d’Alene reached 99% capacity Wednesday, according to reporting from the Associated Press; this is after doubling up patients in rooms and buying more hospital beds. The Panhandle Health District board voted 4-3 to repeal the Kootenai County mask mandate Thursday.
CASES BY AGE GROUP
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39 years old.
- 0 – 4: 953 cases, an increase of 72 since Oct. 17
- 5 – 12: 1,929, an increase of 197 since Oct. 17
- 13 – 17: 3,243, an increase of 376 since Oct. 17
- 18 – 29: 16,653 cases, an increase of 1,573 since Oct. 17
- 30 – 39: 9,615 cases, an increase of 962 since Oct. 17
- 40 – 49: 8,964 cases, an increase of 903 since Oct. 17
- 50 – 59: 7,354 cases, an increase of 805 since Oct. 17
- 60 – 69: 5,017 cases, an increase of 607 since Oct. 17
- 70 – 79: 2,957 cases, an increase of 391 since Oct. 17
- 80 – 89: 1,478 cases, an increase of 165 since Oct. 17
- Over 90: 468 cases, an increase of 409 since Oct. 17
DEATHS BY AGE GROUP, GENDER
Women represent 44% of COVID-19 deaths, and 56% are men.
- 18 – 29: 1 death, no increase
- 30 – 39: 3 deaths, an increase of one since Oct. 17
- 40 – 49: 13 deaths, an increase of two since Oct. 17
- 50 – 59: 21 deaths, an increase of two since Oct. 17
- 60 – 69: 78 deaths, an increase of seven since Oct. 17
- 70 – 79: 146 deaths, an increase of nine since Oct. 17
- Over 80: 310 deaths, an increase of 22 since Oct. 17
State officials update coronavirus.idaho.gov daily at 5 p.m. The full database is available to the public by clicking “View the COVID-19 Data Dashboard” on the coronavirus.idaho.gov homepage.