A 63-year-old Idaho State Correctional Institution resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital.
The man was transferred from the prison to the hospital on Nov. 18, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. He was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Monday.
The man was the sixth person incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction to die after testing positive for COVID-19.
The department in October stopped releasing the names of inmates who die with COVID-19, saying it needed to protect their private medical information.
“We have consulted with our State epidemiologists and Health District representatives — they agree with this approach,” department spokesman Jeff Ray said in an email last month.