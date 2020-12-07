Inmates Relief Checks

Inmates walk across the grounds of the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Idaho, in 2018.

 AP file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A 63-year-old Idaho State Correctional Institution resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Boise hospital.

The man was transferred from the prison to the hospital on Nov. 18, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. He was pronounced dead at 1:54 a.m. Monday.

The man was the sixth person incarcerated under the jurisdiction of the Idaho Department of Correction to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

The department in October stopped releasing the names of inmates who die with COVID-19, saying it needed to protect their private medical information.

“We have consulted with our State epidemiologists and Health District representatives — they agree with this approach,” department spokesman Jeff Ray said in an email last month.

Tags

Load comments