A final round of grants — including $60,000 in southwest Idaho — has been awarded to community organizations throughout Idaho, the Idaho Community Foundation announced in a Friday press release. The final round awarded $200,000 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho to community organizations helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence, along with those in need of physical or mental healthcare, and childcare.
Organizations have flexibility to use the funds to meet their greatest needs, according to the press release. To see a full list of grants visit idahocf.org/covid-19 and click on “See Grantees.” In southwest Idaho, the following organizations were recipients of the final round of grantmaking:
Cascade Medical Center — $15,000 to purchase tablets and peripherals to monitor patients with chronic diseases via telehealth.
Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition — $2,000 to purchase food from local grocery stores to supplement what is available in food pantries.
Oasis Food Center — $8,000 to purchase food and supplies to cook and serve lunch Monday-Friday to children from low-income housing developments while school is out.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho Inc — $10,000 to provide meals for the families at the House, and those at local hospitals, and to help offset costs for hotel stays for families who have traveled to Boise for their child’s medical treatment.
Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation — $25,000 to help cover expenses incurred by the Family Medical Clinic to continue treating regular patients and provide a secure location to treat COVID-19 suspected patients.
Grant applications were reviewed by a Rapid Response Team and approved by the Steering Committee. Both are comprised of local community members, nonprofit leaders and others. Final approval comes from the ICF Board Executive Committee.
Since April, $1.3 million has been awarded, according to the press release. The Steering Committee states it will continue to monitor and evaluate the effects of the coronavirus on communities and will be ready to respond quickly to a resurgence of the virus later this year or to commit additional funding to long-term recovery.
The COVID-19 Fund for Idaho received significant support from foundations, companies and individuals throughout Idaho. Lead Funding Partners are: Micron Foundation and Micron’s Boise team members, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Wells Fargo Foundation and Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, according to the press release.
The partners in the effort are: Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Nonprofit Center, United Way of Treasure Valley and United Ways throughout Idaho.