BOISE — Since June 13, state officials have confirmed 607 new cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
On Saturday, the state’s website for coronavirus information listed 4,006 total cases of COVID-19, which included 135 new cases announced that day.
Most of the cases — 3,585 — are confirmed cases; there are 421 probable cases, which means the person is symptomatic and has epidemiological risk factors, or whose death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2 as a contributing factor in the death without lab confirmation, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov.
SARS-CoV-2 is the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019.
Of the 4,006 total cases reported Saturday:
- 3,305 people, or 82%, have recovered
- 89 have died
- 283 people were hospitalized
- 101 cases were admitted to the ICU
- 406 cases among health care workers
The 18-29 age group has seen the majority of positive cases, with 1,082 cases. According to the state's coronavirus information website, the average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 41.7 years old.
No one under 50 years old has died in Idaho due to COVID-19. Those 80 and older represent 66% of deaths; Idahoans 70-79 make up the next largest portion with 20%.
TREASURE VALLEY
- Ada County has 1,166 cases and 22 deaths. In the week ending Saturday, cases increased by 275 and no new deaths were reported.
- Canyon County has 356 cases and 6 deaths. That's an increase in 77 cases in the week ending Saturday, with no new deaths.
OUTSIDE THE TREASURE VALLEY
- Blaine County has 519 cases and 5 deaths.
- Twins Falls County has 511 cases and 25 deaths.
As the state’s economy continues to reopen and people begin to socialize more, state officials said the following preventative measures are even more important:
- Keep a distance of 6 feet from those not in your immediate household
- Wear a mask when out in public
- Wash hand frequently
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow
- Stay home when sick
State officials update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.