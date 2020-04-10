BOISE — Idaho's five major health carriers are waiving copays for testing and treatment related to COVID-19.
The move is voluntary and in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Insurance, the department announced Friday. The carriers are Blue Cross of Idaho, Regence, SelectHealth, Pacific Source, and Mountain Health Co-Op.
“The DOI has been collaborating with our carriers in Idaho through these uncertain times,” DOI Director Dean Cameron said in the release. “Providing assistance to Idahoans in this difficult time is our top priority and I am grateful to these carriers for their leadership and compassion.”
In addition to waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment, Idaho’s carriers have also improved telehealth options, assisted Your Health Idaho with expedited enrollment procedures, and are assisting physicians and hospitals financially.
The Department is also working with carriers that offer short-term health insurance and inviting them to waive cost-sharing for testing and treatment. Two Idaho insurers, Blue Cross of Idaho and SelectHealth, voluntarily are doing so. Others are waiving cost-sharing for testing and reviewing the DOI’s requests. The DOI will post a full list of carriers and their assistance on the DOI’s website.
The DOI continues to consider and review opportunities for assistance to Idahoans during this time. Consumers who have questions or concerns should reach out to the DOI at consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov. In addition, the DOI has COVID-19 online resources and steps to protect public health. Visit the DOI’s Coronavirus Resource Page.