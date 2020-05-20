Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

Medical lab scientist Vanessa Bowman works with COVID-19 tests in the lab at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — The Department of Health and Human Services is sending $2.3 million to 46 rural Idaho health clinics to provide COVID-19 testing.

The money, sourced from the recently passed Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, is intended to expand and support testing for COVID-19 in underserved rural areas. The 46 sites will each receive nearly $50,000 to do so, and can help pay for testing supplies, staffing and data reporting, according to a department press release.

This new grant is from a different from the $56 million Idaho is receiving to help test more broadly in the state. That funding, part of a $10.25 billion Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initiative, will help pay for testing and contact tracing.

