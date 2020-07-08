BOISE — State officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the second highest single-day number since five were reported on April 21.
Three of the deaths were in Canyon County, bringing the county’s total to nine. The other was in Washington County, KTVB reports.
The state added 430 confirmed and probable cases Wednesday, the second straight day with over 400 cases reported in the state. That brings the state total to 8,969 cases.
Since the pandemic started, Idaho has reported 98 deaths related to COVID-19. Another 2,978 cases are presumed recovered, meaning the patient is alive 30 days post onset.
A total of 411 cases have led to hospitalizations, including 91 reported Monday, the last day the data was updated. That was up from the 74 hospitalizations logged on Sunday and 67 on Saturday.