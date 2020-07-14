PAYETTE — A second inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Payette County Jail, according to officials.
Lt. Andy Creech, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said the inmate, a 32-year-old man who was arrested July 2 and released Tuesday, was asymptomatic while in the jail.
On July 7, the sheriff's office announced the first inmate — who's been in custody since Feb. 26, and is between 30-39 years old — was taken to a local hospital after the man started showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. It is still unknown how the first inmate, or the second, contracted the disease.
Creech said members of the sheriff's office, along with Payette County officials, continue to work closely with Southwest District Health and several medical professionals as they "respond to the concerns of COVID-19 within our jail facility."
"The Payette County Jail implemented several preventative measures after receiving confirmation of their first positive COVID-19 case," Creech said in a release issued Tuesday. "These preventative measures include screening, monitoring, testing and sanitizing in the jail facility."
No additional information was provided by the sheriff's office.