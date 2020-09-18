CALDWELL — Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level per Southwest District Health's assessment tool as daily cases continue to decline.
From Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, officials said the county has seen 1.65 daily new cases per 10,000 people, which is trending down, along with overall cluster outbreaks — although, 14 congregate living facilities have reported additional cases. Hospital systems are seeing some stability, with health care staff and PPE supplies stabilizing as well.
During the peak of the county’s cases, July 12-25, the daily incidence rate was 6.33 per 10,000 people, the district previously announced. That dropped to 2.14 per 10,000 people from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Canyon County was reporting 7,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases, accounting for a majority of the district's total cases.
In addition to Canyon County, Washington County remains in the orange alert level; Owyhee and Gem counties are in the yellow, moving from orange. Adams County remains in the gray, and Payette in the red. These new classifications were released Wednesday.
Officials said daily incidence rates across much of the six-county region continue to trend downward, but schools are still being impacted by the virus.
- Adams — No current isolation or quarantine
- Canyon — Isolation: 8 students, 3 staff. Quarantine: 107
- Gem — Isolation: 1 staff
- Owyhee — Isolation: 2 students, 2 staff. Quarantine: 200
- Payette — Isolation: 4 students, 1 staff. Quarantine: 13 students
- Washington — Quarantine: 3 students
The isolation cases are those who currently are positive for COVID-19, said Katrina Williams, district spokeswoman, while the quarantine cases are those who have been in contact with a positive case and are being asked to stay home for 14 days to monitor for symptoms. She added those who are on isolation are asked to isolate away from others for 10 days from onset of symptoms in order to prevent further infection.
Officials said the number of students quarantined across the health district is "reflective of the amount of students currently in quarantine on the day the data are pulled and may not account for students who have been released from quarantine or are just entering quarantine."
Currently, in-person learning is being conducted at 12 school districts in Southwest District Health, five charter schools, and one private school, officials said. Hybrid learning is being conducted in six school districts and two charter schools.
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district's website at phd3.idaho.gov. The district's Board of Health also will gather for its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.