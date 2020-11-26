CALDWELL — Canyon County will remain in the red alert level for COVID-19 per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool as week as daily cases continue to follow a statewide increase.
Investigators have seen a surge in exposure from social and community gatherings, workplaces, and households, the district said in a news release issued Wednesday. Only about 69% of Canyon County residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, “which points to sustained community spread," according to officials.
From Nov. 8-21, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 7.42 per 10,000 people. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 7.48 per 10,000 people.
As a result, some health care facilities in Canyon County are nearing capacity for both inpatient and ICU beds, the district said. There are concerns over critical care staff, and elective surgeries have been postponed to conserve resources.
Multiple Canyon County schools also are being impacted by the major rise in cases, and have reported an outbreak or transmission within its facilities, the district said. On Wednesday, 298 school staff and students in Canyon County were quarantining, meaning they’ve been in contact with a positive case, and 72 were self-isolating, meaning they’ve tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
The county — which has an overall testing positivity rate of 19.48% — has reported a total of 13,279 confirmed and 1,332 probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, accounting for a majority of the health district’s cases.
In addition to Canyon County, Washington, Payette, Gem and Owyhee counties also were classified as red (high). Adams County saw the only change, moving from orange (medium) to yellow (low).
The district gave the following snapshot of cases for schools in the other five counties as of Thursday:
- Adams — Isolation: 0 (students and staff); Quarantine: 0 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 14 (students and staff); Quarantine: 16 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 3 (students and staff); Quarantine: 160 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 76 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 7 (students and staff); Quarantine: 13 (students and staff)
Officials also provided how many students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 15-21 at the following school districts:
- Caldwell School District — 0 students; 2 staff
- Nampa School District — 7 students; 6 teachers
- Middleton School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Private/Charter School (Canyon County) — 4 students; 0 staff
- Vallivue School District — 3 students; 3 staff
- Payette School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Weiser School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Marsing School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Emmett School District — 1 student; 0 staff
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov.