CALDWELL — Canyon County will remain in the red alert level for COVID-19 per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool as week as daily cases remain on the rise statewide.
Investigators continue to see exposure from social and community gatherings, as well as workplaces and households, the district said in a Thursday news release. Only about 66% of Canyon County residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, “which points to sustained community spread,” according to officials.
From Nov. 15-28, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 8.9 per 10,000 people. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 9.2 per 10,000 people. To get to the yellow/low alert level, average new daily cases would need to drop to fewer 2.5 per 10,000.
Some health care facilities in Canyon County are nearing capacity for both inpatient and ICU beds, the district said. There are concerns over critical care staff, and elective surgeries have been postponed to conserve resources.
Multiple Canyon County schools also are being affected by the major rise in cases, and have reported an outbreak or transmission within its facilities, the district said. Because of this, both the Nampa and Caldwell school districts will be fully transitioning to remote learning.
On Thursday, 64 school staff and students in Canyon County were quarantining, meaning they’ve been in contact with a positive case, and 37 were self-isolating, meaning they’ve tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
The county — which has an overall testing positivity rate of 21.02% — has reported a total of 14,361 confirmed and 1,590 probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday evening.
In addition to Canyon County, Washington, Payette, Gem and Owyhee counties also were still classified as red (high). Adams County remains in the yellow (low).
"It is the goal of Southwest District Health to work our way back to a place where we have no community spread. This is an achievable goal that can be met by making a choice," the district said in the release. "The choice to socially distance from people outside your household, wearing a face-covering, staying home when sick or exposed to COVID-19, and washing your hands frequently."
The district gave the following snapshot of cases for schools in the other five counties as of Thursday:
- Adams — Isolation: 0 (students and staff); Quarantine: 0 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 9 (students and staff); Quarantine: 34 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 8 (students and staff); Quarantine: 63 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 6 (students and staff); Quarantine: 13 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 3 (students and staff); Quarantine: 11 (students and staff)
Officials also provided how many students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 between Nov. 22-28 at the following school districts:
- Caldwell School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Nampa School District — 1 student; 1 staff
- Middleton School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Parma School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Private/Charter School (Canyon County) — 2 students; 1 staff
- Vallivue School District — 1 student; 2 staff
- Payette School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Weiser School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Marsing School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Emmett School District — 4 students; 2 staff
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov.