CALDWELL — Canyon County will remain in the orange alert level for COVID-19 per Southwest District Health’s assessment tool for the eighth consecutive week as daily cases remain on the rise — a trend being seen statewide.
Investigators have seen a increasing rate of cluster outbreaks stemming from community gatherings, as well as exposure through out-of-state travel, the district said in a news release issued Thursday evening. Only about 54% of Canyon County residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, “which points to sustained community spread,” according to the release.
From Oct. 11-24, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 3.05 per 10,000 people. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 2.98 per 10,000 people.
As a result, some health care facilities in Canyon County are nearing capacity for both inpatient and ICU beds, the district said. There are concerns over critical care staff, and elective surgeries might be cancelled to conserve resources.
Multiple Canyon County schools also are being impacted by the increase in cases, and have reported an outbreak or transmission within the school, the district said. On Thursday, 246 school staff and students in Canyon County were quarantining, meaning they’ve been in contact with a positive case, and 58 were self-isolating, meaning they’ve tested positive. Quarantine is recommended for 14 days, and self-isolation for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.
The county in total has reported 9,439 confirmed and 732 probable COVID-19 cases as of 4:40 p.m. Thursday, accounting for a majority of the health district’s total cases.
In addition to Canyon County, Washington County also was classified as orange (medium). Adams County saw the only change, moving from gray (routine) to yellow (low) and joining Owyhee and Gem counties. Payette County remained in the red (high).
The district gave the following snapshot of cases for schools in the other five counties as of Thursday:
- Adams — Isolation: 11 (students and staff); Quarantine: 29 (students and staff)
- Gem — Isolation: 0 (students and staff); Quarantine: 21 (students and staff)
- Owyhee — Isolation: 2 (students and staff); Quarantine: 6 (students and staff)
- Payette — Isolation: 8 (students and staff); Quarantine: 7 (students and staff)
- Washington — Isolation: 6 (students and staff); Quarantine: 23 (students and staff)
Health officials also provided how many students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 18-24 at the following school districts:
- Council School District — 4 students; 2 staff
- Caldwell School District — 7 students; 1 staff
- Melba School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Nampa School District — 8 students; 4 teachers
- Middleton School District — 1 student; 0 staff
- Private/Charter School (Canyon County) — 5 students; 1 staff
- Vallivue School District — 11 students; 0 staff
- Payette School District — 2 students; 0 staff
- Weiser School District — 1 student; 0 staff
New health alert levels will be released Wednesday, and more information can be found on the district’s website at phd3.idaho.gov.